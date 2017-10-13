Weekend Preview: ‘Halt And Catch Fire’ Ends On A High Note

AMC

Halt And Catch Fire (Saturday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — While it suffered from the typical first season bumps, Halt And Catch Fire managed to develop into something truly special. While the 80s personal computing boom may have been the backdrop, a focus on character development and absolutely stand out performances from Mackenzie Davis and Kerry Bishé made Halt And Catch Fire must watch TV that may have gotten lost a bit in the Peak TV era. As the series comes to a close on Saturday, be grateful that you were around to catch it.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00) — Henry and the others go on a quest to save Cinderella, but because this is a fairy tale, the path will be anything but smooth.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — In order to beat terrorists at their own game, Macgyver and his team have to steal some diamonds… to save the diamonds?

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining contestants have to build a “four-tiered shellfish tower,” which sounds pretty disgusting, but I still eat instant ramen for dinner, so I know nothing.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — After Josh Chan dumped her at the altar and decided to become a priest, Rebecca is out for revenge. At least we still have Whi-Jo and Daryl to make us believe in love.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane is reunited with her first love, so fans can expect the romantic entanglements of TV pluckiest heroine to continue.

Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Maximus continues to stir up sh*t in an attempt to be the new ruler of Attilan following the exile of Black Bolt.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The local crime element is on a revenge killing spree following the death of a mob boss.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Marcus and Tomas end up in Seattle, where they find a young girl being tormented by pure evil.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — Todd and Farah are on the run from the law and end up on nowheresville Montana in their search for Dirk.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Kumail Nanjiani hosts with musical guest P!nk.