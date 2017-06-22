The ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Gang Rages Again In Netflix’s ‘Ten Years Later’ Trailer

06.22.17 1 hour ago

Wet Hot American Summer is unquestionably one of the funniest, most quotable movies of the past 20 years. Even now, you’re probably thinking of lines like, “You taste like a burger. I don’t like you anymore.”

But Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp still counted as a pleasant surprise, considering it was a TV show based on a movie that bombed at the box office, and it took place before the events of the film, even though the cast looked like they do now, instead of them. Got it? Nope? Well, it gets more confusing: Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is set a decade after the movie. David Wain and Michael Showalter are mad geniuses.

Nearly the entire cast from the movie and First Day of Camp, including Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Meloni, David Hyde Pierce, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Chris Pine, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Charles, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, and Rich Sommer, is back, along with some new faces, like Alyssa Milano and Adam Scott, who’s hard to believe hasn’t already been on the show. He’s a natural fit.

What kind of people have the Camp Firewood gang “blossomed into,” to quote Bradley Cooper’s Ben? We’ll find out when the eight-episode Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later comes out on August 4. Be sure to put the date into your trapper-keeper full of appointments now.

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

Around The Web

TAGSNETFLIXWET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 7 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 7 days ago 8 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP