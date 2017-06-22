Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wet Hot American Summer is unquestionably one of the funniest, most quotable movies of the past 20 years. Even now, you’re probably thinking of lines like, “You taste like a burger. I don’t like you anymore.”

But Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp still counted as a pleasant surprise, considering it was a TV show based on a movie that bombed at the box office, and it took place before the events of the film, even though the cast looked like they do now, instead of them. Got it? Nope? Well, it gets more confusing: Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is set a decade after the movie. David Wain and Michael Showalter are mad geniuses.

Nearly the entire cast from the movie and First Day of Camp, including Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Meloni, David Hyde Pierce, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Chris Pine, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Charles, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, and Rich Sommer, is back, along with some new faces, like Alyssa Milano and Adam Scott, who’s hard to believe hasn’t already been on the show. He’s a natural fit.

What kind of people have the Camp Firewood gang “blossomed into,” to quote Bradley Cooper’s Ben? We’ll find out when the eight-episode Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later comes out on August 4. Be sure to put the date into your trapper-keeper full of appointments now.

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX