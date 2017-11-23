AMC

The Walking Dead season 8 has been pretty straightforward so far without a lot of the twists and turns the show was known for in the past. But things changed a little bit in episode 5 when Father Gabriel suddenly came down with a bad fever. Had our favorite awkward priest been bitten by a Walker? Is he doomed?

Re-watching the episode, there was no indication that the undead took a chunk out of him. That’s led to various theories on what happened and how screwed Gabriel may be as a result. The simplest explanation: Gabriel got sick because he just draped a bunch of bacteria soaked corpse guts all over himself.

It should be no shock to anyone that this would make a person sick. Frankly, we’re a bit surprised there haven’t been more epidemics wiping out everyone like in season 4. Even Negan implied that pulling the ol’ goop-n-go tends to make people ill. Ill enough to die? That’s unclear. Bites and even scratches tend to kill, but there’s no clear sign that too much zombie juice too close to the skin or an orifice could result in death.