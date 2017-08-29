‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Have Settled On What To Call Jon Snow Now

HBO

In a discussion of the Game of Thrones seven season finale, I semi-hypothetically asked, what do we call Jon Snow now? That’s not his name anymore; it’s Aegon Targaryen. But the only two people who know that are, as we discovered over dimly-lit shots of Aunt Daenerys and Nephew Jon getting busy, Bran “Please Call Me the Three-Eyed Raven” Stark and Samwell Tarly. Everyone else still knows the King of the North as Jon Snow.

It’s going to be an adjustment when the Aegon news breaks next season (assuming it does), like when the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency turned into Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, or when Jerry Gergich became Larry, who became Terry, who became Gerry. But resourceful Thrones fans have already discovered a way of working around the Jon/Aegon situation: Why not both?

“Can we please not start calling Jon ‘Aegon,’ at least without clarifying first that you are talking about Jon?” a Redditor asked in the A Song of Ice and Fire subreddit. “I’ve seen multiple posters just pick the name up and run with it, and it feels a bit off to me. Until he accepts that name as his new one (if he even does, which I doubt), we should continue to call him Jon.”

That bit of confusion led to Jon’s new name: Aejon.