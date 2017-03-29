Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look this is probably a mistake for any other show, but New Girl is likely wrapping things up at the end of this season and it’s silly enough that it can get away with hiding a character’s first name until the second-to-last episode of the season/series. In Tuesday’s episode, we finally find out that Max Greenfield’s Schmidt does indeed have a first name. Not even his mother called him by it throughout the series, but now we’re at the point where we need plot points and this is it.

You can see the reveal in the clip above, but I’m a little upset that his name didn’t turn out to be Ferguson like the cat. It isn’t because I don’t think there’s some sort of deep connection there or some funny callback from earlier in the show, I just really like the cat and I’ll always take an excuse to bring him into the plot.

Revealing that Schmidt’s name is Winston is the next best thing, though. It puts him at odds with Winston Bishop on the show and guarantees some form of craziness between Schmidt’s intensity and Winston’s odd existence. He’s also the best character on the show, slightly ahead of Jake Johnson’s Nick Miller and his incredibly odd epic novel that everybody seems to love. You can guess where the episode goes from the reveal above — it is a still a sitcom, after all — and chalk it up as a decent fun episode before the finale next Tuesday.

(Via Fox)