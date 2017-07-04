What’s On Tonight: ‘The Words That Built America’ On HBO And Fireworks Everywhere Else

07.04.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image


The Words That Built America (HBO, 7:00 p.m.) – In case you need to brush up on your U.S. History, 100 celebrities and politicians, including Morgan Freeman, Kerry Washington, Anderson Cooper, Meryl Streep, Rosie O’Donnell, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and all of the living presidents (including Trump) sit down to read the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, completely unabridged. Pay attention, this may be the only time you see Meryl Streep and Trump agree on something.

A Capitol Fourth (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) — John Stamos hosts the annual celebration of America’s birthday, which features Trace Adkins, the Beach Boys, Blues Brothers, Chris Blue, Sofia Carson, Four Tops and Broadway’s Phillipa Soo. There’s gonna be fireworks, too.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jennifer Lopez headlines the 41st annual show with Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, and Hailee Steinfeld. The guys from American Ninja Warrior are hosting.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – John Cena returns. Happy Birthday America.

Independence Day Marathon (E!) – E!’s hosting an Independence Day marathon that started at 6:00 a.m. this morning. If fireworks and hotdogs aren’t your thing, maybe watching Will Smith kick some alien ass is.

