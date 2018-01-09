NBC

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The Pearsons are back tonight. In the past, Jack takes the family on a summer vacation that doesn’t go as planned. In the present, unexpected circumstances lead to a different kind of family reunion.

America’s Next Top Model (VH1, 8:00 p.m.) – Tyra Banks is back for the season 24 premiere as judges Ashley Graham, Law Roach, and Drew Elliott welcome 26 aspiring models to compete for the title.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Ellen DeGeneres has convinced a few more unfortunate people to compete in her own, less bloody version of the Hunger Games.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs pays a visit to his incarcerated father-in-law and talk of the past reveals a long-kept secret about his deceased wife. Meanwhile, Murtaugh tries to impress Captain Avery and Trish and Leo Getz try and solve a murder.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Gibbs and the team investigate the apparent suicide of a seemingly happy and successful Navy lieutenant.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Axl’s newly-employed status leads to more bonding time with Mike which doesn’t sit well with Frankie while Sue delays breaking things off with her boyfriend so that Brad can make moves on the guy’s gay best friend.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jessica worries that Louis is stretching himself too thin as he tries to expand his social circle and a shopping trip sees Emery and Evan clashing with Honey over their ideas of appropriate maternity wear.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Dre’s sister Rhonda pays a visit and Ruby has a talk with the two about her inheritance plans. Meanwhile, Bow’s sister also comes to town and she hires Junior to be her personal assistant.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull takes a psychologist friend, Dr. Donovan Benanti, as a client when the therapist is sued for malpractice following a patient’s deadly rampage and the case could hold some huge consequences for doctor-patient confidentiality laws.

The Mick (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Sabrina’s dreams of Yale are put in jeopardy when she becomes overconfident during her interviews and Alba must pretend to be the family’s maid again when her own siblings come to visit.

Ink Master (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — In the Season 10 premiere, three of the most skilled Ink Masters return for a new challenge, but instead of battling alone they’ll coach teams of the nation’s top tattoo artists

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin becomes a substitute teacher at a local high school and uses his temp job to help an introverted student become popular but to do that, they must first pull off the second greatest freshman prank in the school’s history.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Sebastian must choose between loyalty to his team and his personal life when an old friend comes to him for help after her business partner is killed and the Cyber Crimes division names her as a hacker on their most wanted list.

Chicago Med (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Sarah’s paranoia leads her to pepper spraying an unruly patient while Will treats a young couple willing to sacrifice anything in order to have a baby.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gary Oldman, Phil Rosenthal, Huncho Jack

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Hugh Grant, Desus & Mero, A$AP Ferg, PJ Morton

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Franco, Lena Waithe, Anderson East

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jordan Peele, Patrick Wilson, Lewis Black, Allison Miller

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gillian Anderson, Sally Hawkins, Daya

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jason Mitchell