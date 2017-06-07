‘America’s Got Talent’ Viewers Were Left Stunned After This Inspirational Performance From Deaf Musician Mandy Harvey

06.07.17

Inspiration was all around on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent. The one who likely stood out and earned the show’s greatest praise was deaf musician Mandy Harvey. She lost her hearing at 18 due to a connective tissue disorder, forcing her to relearn how to sing, trust her pitch, and use her other senses in order to get by. The 29-year-old tells the judges on America’s Got Talent that she was ready to give up before turning things around, performing an original tune titled “Try” in honor of that moment and proceeding to impress everybody in the audience, at home, and at the judge’s table.

