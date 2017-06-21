These Light Up Dancers On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Might Be The Coolest Act Of The Season

Web Culture Editor
06.21.17

The current season of America’s Got Talent has seen some pretty jaw-dropping acts so far, from an incredible singing sad clown to a pint-sized ventriloquist to an inspirational performance by a deaf musician. And while these were all tremendous acts, a group of dancers who appeared on Tuesday night’s episode may go down in America’s Got Talent history as one of the most amazing acts of all time.

Light Balance, which hails from the Ukraine, left the judges nearly speechless with a routine set to a medley of “24k Magic” Bruno Mars and “Five More Hours” by Chris Brown and Deorro, wearing special suits rigged with neon lights to create an absolutely stunning visual display. Immediately following their performance, the group was joined onstage by an incredulous Tyra Banks, who exclaimed to the audience, “You guys, was this not incredible? Like, crazy good? Blew my mind, good!”

Suffice to say, to the probable surprise of no one in attendance, Light Balance received a perfect score from the judges, earning themselves the Golden Buzzer and a ticket straight to the live show. The judges were not alone, because by Wednesday morning the video of the performance quickly shot up to number one on YouTube’s trending, and viewers at home were likewise impressed.

