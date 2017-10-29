Andy Cohen Responds To Kathy Griffin’s Vicious Rant: ‘I Am Completely Stunned’

Managing Editor, Trending
10.29.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

Kathy Griffin caused quite a stir on Saturday after releasing a blistering 17-minute video running down a number of allegations against TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Watch What Happens Live host and former Bravo head of development Andy Cohen, and their connection to the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal. The video, posted to Griffin’s Twitter account, alleges that both played a part in covering up the accusations against Harvey Weinstein. She also alleged that both men harassed her, claiming that “People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, honestly just live to take women down.”

While Levin possibly received the brunt of the criticism in the video, including his phone number being released in the video, Griffin made the shocking allegation against Cohen at that offered her cocaine before his show and seemingly left her sour over their business relationship over at Bravo according to US Weekly:

“He was a miserable boss for all of those years,” she explained. “The whole time I was working there, I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me … I didn’t know Andy Cohen was on the red carpet, trying to be funny and asking questions on BravoTV.com. I didn’t know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk show. Which seems to get picked up every season.”

Around The Web

TAGSANDY COHENBRAVOKATHY GRIFFINTMZWATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP