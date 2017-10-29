Kathy Griffin caused quite a stir on Saturday after releasing a blistering 17-minute video running down a number of allegations against TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Watch What Happens Live host and former Bravo head of development Andy Cohen, and their connection to the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal. The video, posted to Griffin’s Twitter account, alleges that both played a part in covering up the accusations against Harvey Weinstein. She also alleged that both men harassed her, claiming that “People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, honestly just live to take women down.”
While Levin possibly received the brunt of the criticism in the video, including his phone number being released in the video, Griffin made the shocking allegation against Cohen at that offered her cocaine before his show and seemingly left her sour over their business relationship over at Bravo according to US Weekly:
“He was a miserable boss for all of those years,” she explained. “The whole time I was working there, I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me … I didn’t know Andy Cohen was on the red carpet, trying to be funny and asking questions on BravoTV.com. I didn’t know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk show. Which seems to get picked up every season.”
She stopped getting paid, so now she is talking. Most of these ppl care about themselves, but when they no longer are getting paid they have to go for one last cash grab/minute of fame.
Why does this horrific troll still exist
his sexist attack on Kathy is insane. It’s totally insane. And yes Andy I believe women, so I know you were offering drugs and doing racist/sexist things.