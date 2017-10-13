‘Jeopardy’ Champ Austin Rogers Explains Why He Thinks Alex Trebek Is A Hologram

#Jeopardy! #Jimmy Fallon
News & Culture Writer
10.13.17

New York City bartender Austin Rogers ended his 12 game Jeopardy run on Thursday evening, taking home a modest $411,000 in winnings. After his run ended, he stopped by the Tonight Show to visit his old pal Jimmy Fallon — literally, since the two apparently go way back, as Fallon is a regular patron of the (now very popular, probably) Manhattan bar Rogers works at.

After running through a montage of Rogers’ various introductions, Fallon asked him what Alex Trebek was like, and whether or not the two of them get along. “We got along fairly well, I still have a theory he’s a hologram,” he said, providing a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse into the game show. “He doesn’t exist off that stage, man. He comes down when the lights come on, he leaves when the lights are off … he’s like with Tupac and Michael Jackson walking across the hologram stage.”

Rogers also said that the enigmatic Jeopardy host had no problem with being called “dude.” “He’s Canadian, he won’t bite back,” Rogers quipped. “If he was American I might have gotten in trouble, like, ‘ooh sorry’,” he said, mimicking a Canadian accent. “He’s a legend, he’s a television legend.”

Love him or hate him, you can catch Rogers when he returns to Jeopardy in November for the upcoming Tournament Of Champions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSaustin rogersjeopardyjimmy fallon

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP