Nick Kroll Inspires Celebrities To Share Awkward Puberty Pictures To Support Puerto Rico Relief

#Stephen Colbert
09.28.17

Oh, Hello delight Nick Kroll wants all the awkward puberty years celebrity photos Twitter can handle. It’s not for blackmail, though. It’s in the name of aiding Puerto Rico and we’re already seeing results.

Kroll pitched his #PuberMe campaign on Wednesday’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the idea is pretty straightforward. Kroll challenged famous folk to share their uncomfortable puberty pictures using the hashtag. Colbert agreed to make a donation from his AmeriCone Dream Fund towards the effort for each celebrity that gets involved. Kroll will match those donations. Essentially, celebrity shame equals charitable gain.

Naturally, both Kroll and Colbert submitted themselves in all their #PuberMe glory.

“Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one,” tweeted Colbert. “So here’s me lookin’ cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief”

