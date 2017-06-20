ABC

Let the tequila flow freely and hot tub bacteria culture, because summer is saved! Just over a week after it was announced that season four of Bachelor in Paradise was suspended due to mysterious allegations of misconduct on set — involving contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, the latter of whom later claimed to have been a victim of sexual assault — it’s being reported that production is moving forward after an investigation found no evidence of misconduct.

Warner Bros. said in a statement Tuesday that the internal investigation, which was conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has been completed and the safety of the cast and crew remains their number one concern.

Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.

Given the fact that Olympios is ostensibly still lawyered up, it seems unlikely that she’ll be returning to the Puerto Vallarta resort with the rest of the cast. Given in the almighty quest for ratings, however, it wouldn’t be completely out of left field if she did.