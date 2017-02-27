Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

Bernie Sanders And Bill Nye Agree We’re Doomed If Donald Trump Ignores Climate Change

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.27.17

A few days after heating up the internet with a world-class Donald Trump burn, Bernie Sanders sat down for a conversation about climate change with Bill Nye the Science… Man? Person? Fellow? Something like that. After praising Nye for doing “more than anyone else in our country to popularize science,” the senator wasted no time in getting to the point. “Let’s cut right to it,” Sanders said. “We have a president of the United States who thinks that climate change is a ‘hoax’ emanating from China. We have a new administrator of the EPA, someone I strongly opposed, who is in the process of dismembering environmental protection regulations in this country. What are the short and long-term implications of a president who has that view?”

Nye’s response: we’re doomed.

“The long-term implications are potentially catastrophic,” the Science Male responded. He later said that climate change deniers suffer from cognitive dissonance — they would rather pretend global warming isn’t real then face the consequences. But there is hope, and it involves… outer space? “We want to find common ground, and I think a place to start is space exploration,” Nye said. “The United States has led the world in space exploration. Other countries are very interested in catching up… But here’s what I submit to you: if we were to discover evidence of life on another world, it would change the course of human history. And I’m not joking you.” Here’s the deal I would offer Trump: if he scales back devastating cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency, then the first hotel on Mars can be named after him.

Check out the rest of Sanders and Nye’s conversation above.

TAGSbernie sandersBILL NYECLIMATE CHANGE

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 7 hours ago
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP