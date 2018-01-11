The Power Went Out At CES 2018 And Twitter Lit Up With Jokes

01.11.18

Paramount

CES 2018 (the Consumer Electronics Show) is rolling along in Las Vegas this week, showing off intriguing gadgets and– oops, the power went out. For about two hours on Wednesday, the massive conference (attended by 180,000 people last year) with tickets costing $300+ went without electricity due to heavy rainfall causing a flashover on a transformer at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The joke potential inherent to there being no electricity at an electronics show was not lost on Twitter, which lit up with jokes.

“I’m borderline impressed at this level of irony” is probably the quote of the week:

How could this have happened?

