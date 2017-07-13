Twitter Worked On This Meme For A Year And, Like Donald Trump Jr., Just Tweeted It Out

#Twitter Reactions #Twitter #Memes
07.13.17 2 hours ago

Getty / Twitter

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out evidence of collusion like it ain’t no thang, and man did Twitter go apoplectic. Perhaps none so much as independent journalist Jared Yates Sexton, who sometimes writes for the New York Times and had been chasing the story for a year. “I chased this story for a year and he just…tweeted it out. I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. […] I’m not entirely convinced I’m not having a break from reality,” Sexton tweeted on Tuesday.

Sexton has since followed up to say he’s not as bothered as people think he is:

There’s a rumor Don Jr. learned the Times was about to publish the emails and beat them to it, which, um, congrats? You… win?

Sexton’s baffled comment — “I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out.” — has become a meme, of course. Because we may never be able to get justice when rich people break the law, but by God will we get memes out of it. This is fine. I’m fine.

This was the first one we spotted:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Memes
TAGSdonald trump jr.I WORKED ON THIS STORY FOR A YEARJARED YATES SEXTONMEMESTwittertwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 7 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP