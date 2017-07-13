On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out evidence of collusion like it ain’t no thang, and man did Twitter go apoplectic. Perhaps none so much as independent journalist Jared Yates Sexton, who sometimes writes for the New York Times and had been chasing the story for a year. “I chased this story for a year and he just…tweeted it out. I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. […] I’m not entirely convinced I’m not having a break from reality,” Sexton tweeted on Tuesday.
Sexton has since followed up to say he’s not as bothered as people think he is:
There’s a rumor Don Jr. learned the Times was about to publish the emails and beat them to it, which, um, congrats? You… win?
Sexton’s baffled comment — “I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out.” — has become a meme, of course. Because we may never be able to get justice when rich people break the law, but by God will we get memes out of it. This is fine. I’m fine.
This was the first one we spotted:
Join The Discussion: Log In With