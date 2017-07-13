Getty / Twitter

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out evidence of collusion like it ain’t no thang, and man did Twitter go apoplectic. Perhaps none so much as independent journalist Jared Yates Sexton, who sometimes writes for the New York Times and had been chasing the story for a year. “I chased this story for a year and he just…tweeted it out. I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. […] I’m not entirely convinced I’m not having a break from reality,” Sexton tweeted on Tuesday.

Sexton has since followed up to say he’s not as bothered as people think he is:

For the record, I'm beside myself in relief that this stuff is out there it's just…my god. I cannot believe this. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Hey. I'm good. I feel great. I'm just…absolutely baffled at the moment. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Is it possible Trump Jr thinks he didn't do anything wrong? — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

And now supporters are coming out of the email to say this wasn't a crime and isn't a big deal. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Best quote I've heard all day that summarizes this whole dumb mess: "So…does he…go..to…jail now?" — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

I wasn't upset, I was baffled that everyone had been looking for a smoking gun. And then Junior just up and tweeted it out. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 12, 2017

There’s a rumor Don Jr. learned the Times was about to publish the emails and beat them to it, which, um, congrats? You… win?

Sexton’s baffled comment — “I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out.” — has become a meme, of course. Because we may never be able to get justice when rich people break the law, but by God will we get memes out of it. This is fine. I’m fine.

This was the first one we spotted: