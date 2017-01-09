The Biggest Fails From Celebrity TV Hosts

Here Are The Flashiest Fashion Hits And Misses Of The Golden Globes

01.09.17

Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony largely honored La La Land when it wasn’t dominated by the roasting and criticism of President-elect Donald Trump. Some viral moments went down, but things were pretty low key. Until now, that is, because it’s time for our customary Monday-morning quarterbacking of a fashion roundup. This presents the opportunity to be a little bit shallow by criticizing and praising dresses (though never taking a bad ensemble out on the wearer) before returning to the seriousness of reality.

Let’s do this, shall we?

Best – Emma Stone: The La La Land actress wore a beautiful, nude-colored Valentino gown that was covered in dozens of stars, which made up the straps of her dress and gradually faded from embellishments to a softer pattern in the drapey skirt below. The look is at once over-the-top (and accentuated with a dripping diamond-choker necklace) while still qualifying as classic and subdued for an exquisite execution.

Worst – Blake Lively: Something went wrong on the way to the Golden Globes, for Lively brought a rare dull moment on the red carpet. This Versace gown didn’t fail for lack of trying, but the details overwhelmed what could have been a classic silhouette. Perhaps the odd pockets threw the ensemble over the edge, but those chunky emerald bracelets didn’t help. Overall, this was a fashion misfire.

