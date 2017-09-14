Candice Bergen Reveals That She Once Went On A Date With Donald Trump

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Candice Bergen dropped by the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse on Wednesday night alongside Reese Witherspoon, where the five-time Emmy award winning actress indulged host Andy Cohen in a game of “Candidly Candice,” in which Witherspoon had to guess which facts read about Bergen were true and which were false. After a couple of rounds about Elizabeth Taylor and Ronald Reagan (to remind everyone of Bergen’s Beverly Hills lineage), the announcer read, “During Candace’s college years, she went on a date with a young, strapping Donald Trump.”

As if Bergen’s opinion about our president wouldn’t have been obvious enough as it was, she happened to be wearing a sweater with the words “Free Melania” embroidered on it. “I know this one, it’s true,” answered Witherspoon. Ever the ladies man, the Murphy Brown star, who also attended the University of Pennsylvania, says that Trump picked her up wearing a three-piece burgundy suit, burgundy patent-leather loafers, arriving in a burgundy limousine.

Sadly, young Donny’s efforts didn’t pay off. “I was home very early,” Bergen deadpanned, admitting there was no physical contact “whatsoever” on the date. “He was a good-looking guy … and a douche,” she said, which led Cohen to quip, “She wears this Free Melania sweater with some authority, here.”

Oddly enough, this is the second story about Donald Trump’s failed attempts with women to come out this week, as Emma Thompson told a story to Vanity Fair about how The Don phoned her movie trailer while she was filming Primary Colors in 1997 to ask her out on a date. She said, at the time, she only knew him for his “tasteless buildings,” so she was less then impressed when he offered her “accommodations in one of [his] beautiful establishments,” and that “maybe [they] could have dinner sometime.”

Suffice to say, she offered to call him back later and then essentially ghosted him (even thought that wasn’t a term at the time), although now she somewhat regrets it.

“Now, of course, it is a source of amusement and kind of existential despair,” Thompson continued. “Because I could have done something.” Letting the thought of a Sliding Doors scenario—one in which Thompson changed the trajectory of Trump’s life somehow—linger in the video suite for a few seconds, the Oscar winner continued: “You just don’t know, do you? I could have changed things. One way or the other.”

If it makes her feel any better, no, she probably couldn’t have, because he likely would have traded her for a younger model long before now.