Twitter Is Having A Field Day With This New Meme

Watch This Super Serious Professor Try To Keep A Straight Face When Children Crash His BBC Interview

Web Culture Editor
03.10.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

There’s a reason why there’s an old show business saying about never working with children or animals, because children and animals are frigging unpredictable. Even when they’re your own, apparently! Professor Robert Kelly was speaking to the BBC live Friday morning about the breaking developments in South Korea after President Park Geun-hye was removed from office following months of turmoil and corruption scandal.

“Scandals happen all the time, the question is how new democracies respond to those scandals,” he said, as behind him his daughter came literally elbowing her way into the room, strutting right up to the camera as the BBC presenter attempted to ask a followup question. “And what will it means for the wider region,” he queried… “I think one of your children’s just walked in.”

Kelly attempted in vain to push his own child away from the camera, but like something straight out of a horror movie, his second child came sloooowly toddling in from behind him in a walker before another adult came dashing in to snatch them both out — much to the protesting wails of the children.

Around The Web

TAGSbbcNEWS BLOOPERS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP