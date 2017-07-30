An Angry Chris Christie Got Into A Baseball Fan’s Face After Being Heckled In Milwaukee

#Milwaukee Brewers #Chicago Cubs #Chris Christie
07.30.17 22 mins ago 3 Comments

Chris Christie’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2017 keeps bringing on the hits! Things have not exactly gone swimmingly for the Garden State governor this year and even a trip to the ballpark can be an exercise in supreme frustration.

This afternoon’s Brewers game where Milwaukee hosted the Cubs also featured Christie in attendance. In a bit of fan-captured footage, Christie was captured getting in the face of a man decked out in Cubs apparel. It’s not exactly clear what the exact issue is going off the footage (even the Cubs fan seems confused), but WISN 12 reporter shared that Christie was getting razzed by fans at Miller Park and wound up getting up in the personal space of one his detractors. Christie mockingly called the fan a “big shot” which really ticks that New Jersey stereotype box just right. As Christie walks off, the bases are being rounded for a Cubs home run with a very midwestern brand of applause greeting the matinee dong. No word at this moment on how Christie found the nachos.

No matter the context, the optics of getting in the face of a civilian at a Brewers game do Christie zero favors. If there’s a silver lining for the beleaguered governor, it’s gotta be that this confrontation was not even the worst sports-related experience he’s had this month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Milwaukee Brewers#Chicago Cubs#Chris Christie
TAGSCHICAGO CUBSCHRIS CHRISTIEhecklersMILWAUKEE BREWERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 4 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 6 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP