What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

Chrissy Teigen Is The Latest To Get Blocked By President Trump On Twitter

Web Culture Editor
07.25.17

Chrissy Teigen is the latest to find herself blocked on Twitter by the president

As an American president, Donald Trump’s use of Twitter has been, shall we say “unconventional,” to put it gently. He regularly tweets carelessly and recklessly without regard to facts, often contradicting statements made by his own administration — who continue to claim that anything Trump tweets is considered an official statement from the President of the United States.

But what is especially concerning is that Trump also frequently blocks users on Twitter who disagree with him, which raises some serious questions about constitutional First Amendment rights. With all of the other scandals facing his presidency however, Trump’s blocking habits have largely gone unchecked and unquestioned by the GOP-led congress.

And it doesn’t take much to get blocked by Trump, as Chrissy Teigen learned this week. In response to the president’s July 23rd tweet that read, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Teigen replied with the following succinct burn.

This is far from the first time that the model and prolific tweeter has been critical of Trump on the platform, but apparently “lol no one likes you” was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

