Chrissy Teigen Did Not Mince Words When Fox News Tagged Her On Twitter

Getty Image

Over the weekend, United Airlines made headlines for a very dumb reason when a gate agent refused to let three women on a flight because they were wearing leggings. Leggings! Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts live-tweeted the incident, which quickly went viral for obvious reasons — however once United Airlines was made aware, the airline stuck by its guns and claimed that the ladies were in violation of the dress code policy.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Not surprisingly, this sparked even more outrage on Twitter, and many celebrities began railing against United over the unpopular decision, including the always outspoken Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted, “I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”

Lots of outlets picked up on Teigen’s tweet (ours included) such as Fox News, which tweeted out a link to its article, tagging the model in the process: