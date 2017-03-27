Shep Smith Is Back With A Vengeance

Chrissy Teigen Did Not Mince Words When Fox News Tagged Her On Twitter

#Chrissy Teigen
Web Culture Editor
03.27.17

Getty Image

Over the weekend, United Airlines made headlines for a very dumb reason when a gate agent refused to let three women on a flight because they were wearing leggings. Leggings! Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts live-tweeted the incident, which quickly went viral for obvious reasons — however once United Airlines was made aware, the airline stuck by its guns and claimed that the ladies were in violation of the dress code policy.

Not surprisingly, this sparked even more outrage on Twitter, and many celebrities began railing against United over the unpopular decision, including the always outspoken Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted, “I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”

Lots of outlets picked up on Teigen’s tweet (ours included) such as Fox News, which tweeted out a link to its article, tagging the model in the process:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chrissy Teigen
TAGSChrissy TeigenFOX NEWSinternet reactions
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP