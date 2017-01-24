Can A New Law Force Donald Trump To Release His Tax Returns

This Garbage Can That Looks Like Donald Trump Is The Internet’s Newest (And Stinkiest) Meme

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.24.17
View post on imgur.com

Sometime around Inauguration Day, you may have seen the above image floating around social media, where it went viral due to the fact that it’s a garbage can with a box sitting in it that appears to look like Donald Trump. It’s that simple, really: garbage can + Trump = internet gold. Pretty much the only reason it even went viral is because no one found a rotting pumpkin or pile of dog crap that looked like Donald Trump, first.

The image actually dates back to at least 2014, as you can see in the above imgur post, where it was used to make some sort of Minecraft community reference. Buzzfeed later used it in a listicle of “22 faces that perfectly capture the struggle of trying to stay sober.” But now that the Trump connection has been made there’s no going back, and internet jokesters took it one step further today by uploading it to Reddit for a good old fashioned Photoshop Battle.

As you can see below, Redditors made spoofs off of everything from The Lego Movie to Dire Straights’ “Money For Nothing” video to Danbo the Amazon box robot and more.

But we’ll start off with some of the more obvious connections…

TAGSdonald trumpMEMESPHOTOSHOP BATTLEREDDIT
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP