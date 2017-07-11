The Internet Is Predictably Freaking Out Over The Release Of Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails

#Internet Reactions #Twitter Reactions #Russia #Donald Trump #Twitter
Web Culture Editor
07.11.17

Getty Image

Well it finally happened. Today, on July 11, 2017, just a scant five months and some change into the Donald Trump’s presidency, we have irrefutable, concrete proof that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. And we know this thanks to none other than Donald Trump Jr. himself, who — just before the New York Times was set to publish a story blowing the lid off of everything — released his own emails, effectively pulling the trigger to his head.

What does this mean? Well Junior’s goose is cooked, for sure, but whether or not his ostensible plan to fall on his own sword to protect daddy will work is unclear for now — although unlikely. Either way, this seems the beginning of the end and we’re all just trying to process it for now.

This includes the Times reporter who was about to break the story, Jared Yates Sexton, who is having an existential crisis of sorts on Twitter. “Like. I spent hours and days and weeks and months. And his son just, hit tweet,” Sexton wrote. “I tracked down sources. Followed so many dead leads. Labored over this. And then, he just, you know, tweeted out the proof.”

Right there with you, guy. Of course, Sexton isn’t the only one tweeting his bewilderment (and let’s face it, delight), as Twitter is having a damn party over the news. An incredibly surreal party.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Russia#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.internet reactionsRUSSIATwittertwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 hours ago
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP