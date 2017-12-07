A Woman Came Forward With A Doug Jones Story That Highlights The Difference Between Him And Roy Moore

News & Culture Writer
12.07.17

Getty Image

One of the most popular GOP talking points against Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones is that he’ll be too soft on crime, which is laughable since Jones is an actual former district attorney, perhaps best known for having prosecuted two members of the Ku Klux Klan for a decades old church bombing. Whereas Jones spent a good portion if his career putting away dangerous criminals such as child molesters, the irony has not been lost that his Republican opponent Roy Moore is now being accused of preying on underage girls as a 30-something adult man.

To that point, Anna Brittain, a young adult fiction writer and English tutor from Birmingham, Alabama, has come forward with her own story about Jones, and it really puts the stark difference between the two men into perspective. Apparently, about a decade before To Catch a Predator aired, Brittain’s mother worked in the capacity of a “decoy” to help catch pedophiles who would troll AOL chat rooms for teens, and the prosecutor at the time was none other than Doug Jones. Brittain tweeted her story earlier this week, and it is jarring, to say the least, when you consider what Moore has been accused of.

Around The Web

TAGSDOUG JONESRoy Mooreto catch a predator

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP