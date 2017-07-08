I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go. #Honeymoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

It’s never easy to watch on-screen buds have a nasty falling out in real life. (Remember when Chip sold out Dale’s indiscriminate philandering in his Rescue Rangers tell-all? Heartbreaking.) Clocking in as quite possibly the strangest feud this summer has seen so far is the detail light/drama rich apparent falling out between Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh. Now we have a new element to the whole thing: Television’s almighty John Stamos.

Actors Drake Bell and Josh Peck have been ensnarled in a vague brand of beef punctuated by Peck not inviting Bell to his wedding. In since deleted tweets, Peck declared “when you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear” and even twisted the tweaked catchphrase knife for added emphasis.

“True colors have come out today,” wrote Peck. “Message is loud and clear. Ties officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

There are all sorts of valid reasons not to invite a former co-worker to your wedding, but Peck’s comments suggest that something very wounding has been going on. Peck’s co-star from Fox’s one season wonder Grandfathered is now a participant in the Drake & Josh beef. John Stamos showed off a lovely Instagram photo from Peck’s wedding and the caption is what social media jousting is all about.

“I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go,” wrote Stamos with the hashtag of #Honeymoon hammering home his point.

It looks like they had a lovely time at the wedding. See! Matrimonial bum goofs!

One of us is grabbing @johnstamos ass and the other one is wearing a hat. I'll let you guess who! A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

And Josh Peck got to clean a plane with a roll of paper towel while Stamos (who is very good at playing along with these things) watches on. Consider doing the same at your wedding.

Growing up a chubby kid in New York, never did I think I'd have the chance to clean John Stamos's Jet. Thanks for the ride @brianbickerstaff and @wheelsup8760 ✈️✈️✈️ A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

