Getty Image

Elon Musk isn’t simply the gifted engineer who launched four billion-dollar companies into the stratosphere. This much is clear for anyone who’s paid attention to his Internet presence, which may indeed be choreographed. There are simply too many stories about Musk’s cutthroat persona, including his fantastically fierce meeting tactics, to think that these things don’t surface without encouragement from the maker. Yet he’s also sharply funny, as evidenced by his obsession with Rick and Morty and response to a trolling humanoid robot, so one gets the feeling that Musk may in fact be … human?

Yes. The man behind the making of Tesla, SpaceX, PayPal and Solar City is not unlike many of us in certain ways. Even as Tesla’s newly unveiled semi truck is now making headlines, Musk’s new Rolling Stone profile may tear you to pieces, and you’ll thank it. Beyond discussing his quest to build that $35,000 electric car that might drive other manufacturers to competitively start ditching gas cars, the piece gets dark when Musk becomes confessional. He vents over his recent breakup with Amber Heard, which has devastated him, and things grow messy when Musk asks for dating advice: