He may be a rich and famous A-list movie star with twins on the way, but Jurj Clooners — I’m sorry — George Clooney is not too important to make time for his fans. On Sunday the Ocean’s Eleven star stopped by the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, UK, to wish a very special lady named Pat Adams (above) a happy 87th birthday.

As to how Clooney ended up at the retirement home (about an hour west of London), he and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, purchased a country home in a nearby town in 2014, where they currently reside. As part of a program to fulfill resident wishes, staff at the facility sent the star a letter to see if he would be interested to come meet Adams for her birthday, who is apparently such a big fan she talks about meeting him every day.

But even then, the staff at the facility were completely blindsided when Clooney actually showed up and rang the doorbell with the letter in hand.