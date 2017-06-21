If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Going up against oppressive company policies can make the average employee feel not unlike David facing off against the mighty Goliath, whether it comes to lateness policies or thermostat settings or even refrigerator tyranny. One customer call center employee in the United Kingdom, 20-year-old Joey Barge, experienced this firsthand this week — however much like David did indeed defeat Goliath, so too did Barge achieve victory.

See, the UK has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures this week, which led to Barge not unreasonably deciding to wear a pair of dressy casual shorts to work on Monday, as you can see in his above tweet.

Unfortunately for Barge, it wasn’t long before he got his answer:

Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Barge later told the UK Mirror, “The office is so hot and I sweat so much and feel uncomfortable. “I’m fuming. A quarter of the office are wearing vest tops and skirts/dresses…” Undeterred, he decided to take a stand, and since dresses are apparently kosher according to his company’s dress code, he came up with the perfect idea.