TMZ has released video (which arrives with a language warning) of the supposed attack on Harvey Weinstein as he was leaving a restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. We say “supposed” because the aggressor, a man who only identified himself as “Steve,” described the attack as having punched Weinstein in the face twice, who then “stumbled backward and almost fell,” when in fact the video tells a slightly different story.

The man can be seen resting his hand on Weinstein’s chest — who says “don’t do that, don’t do that” — before giving him two quick backhanded slaps to the face. Weinstein does appear to stumble, in what seems more like confusion rather than the sheer force of the impact. “You’re a piece of sh*t, get the f*ck out of here, you’re a piece of sh*t,” he then tells Weinstein as he walks away. “F*cking with those women, get the f*ck outta here.”

Previously, the man admitted to TMZ that he had “quite a bit to drink,” and that he had asked his friend to “fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen.” Weinstein can be seen leaving the restaurant at the end of the video, and as reported earlier declined to alert police to the attack.

(Via TMZ)