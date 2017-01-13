An All-Star Cast Of Hollywood Talent Singing ‘I Will Survive’ Urges You To Carry On

Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.12.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

There’s a simple explanation why Gloria Gaynor’s disco godsend “I Will Survive” is so easy to love. It’s a really really really really (really) really f*cking good tune that’s relatable and has doubled as an anthem for gay rights and female empowerment. Not hard to follow, really. W Magazine decided that “I Will Survive” would also make an appropriate hymn for the Trump era of the presidency. They also wrangled up an all-star cast to lend their voices to it too. (No Scott Baio, though.)

“[It’s] the antidote for a still-grieving Hollywood, many members of which were outspoken Hillary Clinton supporters over the past year,” offered W of their celeb-stuffed rendition. “And a few of whom have found themselves on the unfriendly end of Donald Trump’s Twitter account.”

Taraji P. Henson, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Matthew McConaughey, and loads more take the track for a spin. Naturally, not every performance is the same. For example, Stone insists on marching (“you have to march”) while Dev Patel treats it like a formal piece of drama. There are no wrong interpretations in this collection. Mahershala Ali can and should tackle disco gems any time he likes.

You’re unlikely to see this video at Trump’s inaugural festivities, so why not give ‘er a gander now? And later. And whenever you need to be reminded to hold that head up high.

(Via W Magazine)

TAGSAMY ADAMSdonald trumpemma stonenatalie portmanTARAJI P. HENSON
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 13 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 14 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP