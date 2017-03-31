The Greatest Pranks From 'The Office'

Parents Are Outraged And Horrified Over Ikea’s April Fool’s Prank

Web Culture Editor
03.31.17

April Fool’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, so companies and brands are thankfully (and by “thankfully” I mean “obnoxiously”) celebrating the garbage holiday a day early. This year however, IKEA admittedly came up with a pretty good joke by setting their fazers on indignant, overprotective parents — arguably the faction of society most susceptible for falling for April Fool’s pranks or being devoid of a sense of humor in general (if we can learn anything from the countless “mommy blogs” out there).

In a Facebook post early Friday morning, IKEA Singapore announced that it would be doing away with the furniture chain’s bright and colorful playground area — which has always been a huge perk for those shopping with little ones in tow — in lieu of “tablet stations,” complete with photos of zombie-like children staring blankly into screens pushes up against their faces.

The post explains:

We’re about to transform Småland from a playground into a ‘press-play-ground’! Our studies of children’s play habits reveal that today’s kids prefer tablets to physical activity. So we’re replacing the magical forest with a haven of sitting pods with tablets—recreating the way your kids play.

Around The Web

TAGSApril Fool's PranksAPRIL FOOLS DAYIKEAparents
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 24 hours ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP