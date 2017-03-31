Parents Are Outraged And Horrified Over Ikea’s April Fool’s Prank

April Fool’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, so companies and brands are thankfully (and by “thankfully” I mean “obnoxiously”) celebrating the garbage holiday a day early. This year however, IKEA admittedly came up with a pretty good joke by setting their fazers on indignant, overprotective parents — arguably the faction of society most susceptible for falling for April Fool’s pranks or being devoid of a sense of humor in general (if we can learn anything from the countless “mommy blogs” out there).

In a Facebook post early Friday morning, IKEA Singapore announced that it would be doing away with the furniture chain’s bright and colorful playground area — which has always been a huge perk for those shopping with little ones in tow — in lieu of “tablet stations,” complete with photos of zombie-like children staring blankly into screens pushes up against their faces.

The post explains: