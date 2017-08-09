Everyone’s Talking About The Inflatable Chicken With Trump’s Hair Behind The White House

#Donald Trump
08.09.17 26 mins ago

Something is afoul in DC. Both Washington and Twitter were clucking Wednesday over the mysterious appearance of a chicken sporting Donald Trump’s signature hairdo. The very big bird popped up just beyond the President’s own back yard, visible next to the White House.

If the fowl looks a little familiar, it’s because these birds have been showing up all over the world. But though most observers are calling it a Trump chicken, it’s actually a Trump rooster. Back in January, several outlets reported that because the Chinese New Year and the U.S. inauguration were so close together, a fusion of the two took hold in the public imagination. This is the year of the rooster, and the year of President Trump. And thus a giant, inflatable rooster with golden hair and tiny, emoji-like bird hands was born.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpTHE WHITE HOUSE

