The Price is Right kicked off its annual Celebrity Charity Week on Monday morning with an appearance by Jack Black, who was playing for the Society of Women Engineers. He eventually won $73,513 for his charity, but as the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished, so his victory didn’t come without also being slightly traumatized in the process.

During the Showcase Showdown, a particularly enthusiastic contestant named Andrew impressively managed to spin 95 cents on the big wheel. Not too shabby! However in his glory he attempted to high five the Kung Fu Panda star, and… let’s just say that it didn’t go as planned.