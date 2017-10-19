Bill O’Reilly Tried To Shade Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Immediately Backfired

Disgraced Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has been ousted from his network and fired from his job after it came to light that dozens of women have accused him of sexual harassment and discrimination over the years. You’d think something like that would make a guy step back and take stock of his life, but O’Reilly has essentially done the opposite by debuting a brand new online show, taking the opportunity to slam his accusers whenever the opportunity presents itself, and even popping back up on Fox News to plug a new book.

Oh, and tweeting. He’s also been doing a lot of tweeting — kind of like someone else we know. On Wednesday evening, for some reason, O’Reilly tweeted support of his old pal Sean Hannity, and in doing so thought it would also be a good idea to fire shots at Jake Tapper and CNN. “Sean Hannity kicking serious butt in the ratings,” he wrote. “Tapper on CNN as low as you can go.”

It took Tapper literally all of 11 minutes to respond, firing back, “‘Low’ would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it — humiliated in front of the world. Now THAT would be low.”

