Everyone Is Making The Most Obvious Jokes During Jeff Sessions’ Senate Testimony

Web Culture Editor
06.13.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

On Tuesday afternoon, (the possibly soon to be former) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify amid allegations that he perjured himself during his Senate confirmation hearings and reports of a third undisclosed meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, to start. The hearing, uh, did not go well.

The attorney general was combative and indignant right out of the gate in his opening statement, blaming the accusations of perjury on a line of questioning by Sen. Al Franken during his senate confirmation hearing, accusing the senator of asking him a “rambling question after some six hours of testimony” in regards to allegations that the United States intelligence community had advised then President-elect Trump about possible Russian collusion.

Things only went downhill from there, as Sessions became more and more irate once he began to be questioned by the committee and refused to address any questions regarding direct conversations with the president claiming it was his duty to “protect confidential communications.”

These are all very serious accusations being lobbed against one of the most powerful men in Trump’s administration, but because this is the world we live in now, within moments of the start of the hearing, “Keebler Elf,” “Foghorn Leghorn,” and — perhaps most bizarrely of all — Sessions’ middle name “Beauregard” all became trending topics on Twitter.

Let’s see what jokes everyone came up with, shall we?

