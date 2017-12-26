NBC

Over the holiday weekend, The Office star Jenna Fischer came under fire for a tweet about the GOP’s largely unpopular tax bill. Fischer took particular umbrage with the provision for teachers to be able to deduct classroom supplies. “I can’t stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes,” she wrote on Saturday. “Something they shouldn’t have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes.”

I can't stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes…something they shouldn't have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes. #ugh — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 23, 2017

Unfortunately, Fischer’s tweet was not entirely accurate, as a $250 deduction for school supplies was one of the few things untouched in the bill. Her tweet quickly went viral, with over 65,000 retweets and 220,000 likes at the time of this writing, which led to many people — journalists and Trumpers, in particular — piling on her to inform her of her error.

It was capped at $250 before the bill. It’s still capped at $250. Nothing changed. You are misleading people. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 24, 2017

.@jennafischer's tweet is factually wrong. Teachers will still enjoy these deductions. Jenna should do her homework before tweeting. https://t.co/QjRbrOmFnw — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 25, 2017