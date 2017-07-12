Someone forgot to tell me about the white short memo 🖕🏽😑🙃😍😂🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Last week it was reported that the Jersey Shore cast was planning some kind of televised reunion after former cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi Giancola, and Deena Nicole Cortese showed up in Asbury Park, New Jersey with a camera crew — after a permit to film in their former haunt of Seaside Heights was apparently rejected. Details were murky at best, other than that the project is definitely not affiliated with MTV, as a spokesperson for the network later confirmed to the Asbury Park Press that the shoot was not for an “MTV project.”

Now, adding more credence to some sort of reunion project, the cast — this time including Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Pauly D — seem to have once again descended upon Seaside Heights (despite their previous permit rejection) for more reunion shenanigans. On Tuesday night both Deena and The Situation posted Instagram videos from a restaurant that appears to be a Chili’s (according to Buzzfeed writer Katie Notopoulos), or a similar establishment.

My loves @jwoww @sammisweetheart @snooki @djpaulyd @vinnyguadagnino @mikethesituation @misterp79 @lauren_pesce A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT