‘Jersey Shore’ Is Partying Like It’s 2009 And Filming Some Sort Of MTV-Free Reunion

07.09.17 38 mins ago

Loving these girls forever ❤ #myfamily #bestfriendsforever #rideordiebitches #truefriends #realbitches

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

To truly understand MTV’s Jersey Shore, you had to live through it at the height of its popularity. If the show was industrial grade ridiculous to survivors of its run as a bonafide cultural phenomenon in 2009 and 2010, I can’t possibly imagine what it’s like to be someone who was too young to know what it was like to fall head over heels for this masterpiece of falling down drunk reality TV. (Well, just the first season really, but you know what I’m getting at.) According to the Asbury Park Press, we’ll be getting the opportunity to catch up with our old friends relatively soon.

Members of the Jersey Shore cast were reported to be out filming in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park in June for some sort of TV project. This isn’t an MTV sanctioned event, though. The APP was told by a spokesperson for the cable channel that what’s being filmed isn’t an MTV property. There’s no word on if this mysterious project has a home already or will be shopped around or used the world’s most confusing Tidal incentive. The production company involved in the 2017 reunion is also different than the one they had at MTV.

Naturally, Instagram has tons of photographic evidence of the get-together. Namely, a pleasant night out shared by Snooki, Jenni, Sammi, and Deena.

Around The Web

TAGSJERSEY SHOREJWOWWNicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 6 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP