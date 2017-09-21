Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Tell ‘The View’ That Trump’s Advances On Mika Were ‘Pornographic’

#Donald Trump
09.21.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski stopped by The View Thursday morning following the 10 year anniversary of Morning Joe, to talk about, what else, Donald Trump, among other topics. The recently engaged couple really spilled some tea when it came to the president’s long, and — especially in recent months — tumultuous relationship with the show, although they admitted that they knew Trump would eventually turn on them.

“Anybody that’s known Donald, knows it’s all transnational. He called one day early on, like in 2015,” Scarborough said, mocking Trump’s voice: “Joe, you’ve got the greatest show in the world. I love your show.” “And at the time,” he continued, “I said, yeah Donald, and tomorrow when we say something you don’t like, then we’ll be the worst human beings on the face of the earth. And it happened!”

Whoopi followed up by asking the couple about Trump’s obsession with Mika, specifically, and they likewise didn’t hold back acknowledging that he’s always been like that with her, even before he ran for president. When Scarborough attempted to emulate how Trump would lurk around Brzezinski on the Morning Joe set, she shot back, “You can’t actually do it, it’s pornographic … he’s just handsy.”

The panel later discussed the irony of Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying speech during a U.N. luncheon this week, given her husband’s jaw-dropping habit of tweeting about Brzezinski’s appearance and intelligence. “I saw there was a little heat and the table here, over this, and I don’t get it. Do you guys know that she’s married to the guy who tweeted that I was bleeding badly from a facelift?” she asked. “I mean, among other things, the guy is a bully! The guy is a bully, up and down!”

Trump has yet to refute Scarborough and Brzezinski’s claims on Twitter, but he is not likely going to be happy if they get back to him.

