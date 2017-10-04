Watch Joe Scarborough Do His Best Yoda Impression While Discussing Paul Ryan’s ‘Jedi Council’

#Star Wars
News & Culture Writer
10.04.17

On Wednesday morning, the Morning Joe panel was discussing last week’s resignation of Tom Price, amid criticism of the health and human services secretary spending taxpayer dollars on private jets, and how Speaker of the House Mike Ryan has subsequently lost an ally in Price. Or as host Mika Brzezinski put it while reading the news, “and Ryan considered the former Georgia congressman a member of his ‘Jedi council,'” to her almost immediate confusion.

“Wait a second, hold on, hold on,” Joe Scarborough interjected. “If Tom Price is a member of your Jedi council, right? Then you lost the war a long time ago and your guys have been taking out Darth Vader’s trash for the last couple months.” “I’m sorry, I missed something,” said Brzezinski, as Scarborough continued to ponder about how Tom Price could be on anybody’s Jedi council. “What is a Jedi council?” she asked, clearly growing more confused. “I’m just gonna– What? Am I dumb? What, what? What is it?”

She finally put two and two together, asking if it was a “Star Wars thing,” to which her fiancee exasperatedly replied, “It’s a Star Wars thing! Yes! … And the thing, it’s real. Yoda’s in the middle, he’s like floating around, he’s like [doing the voice] ‘Mmm, mmm, fly too many jets, he does! Out of the Jedi council he is!'”

Anyway, if you have two minutes in your day, I highly recommend watching Joe Scarborough’s Yoda impression. If nothing else, it’s the best thing to have come from the near-constant shakeups in the White House.

(H/T, Joe Levine)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSjoe scarboroughMika BrzezinskiMORNING JOEpaul ryanStar WarsTom Price

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP