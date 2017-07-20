Getty Image

News about John McCain’s updated health condition shocked the country Wednesday evening. What had started out as a procedure to remove a blood clot above his eye apparently became much more serious when his pathology revealed that a brain tumor was associated with the clot. McCain’s doctors subsequently diagnosed it as an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Shortly after the news broke, the Mayo Clinic released a statement on the 80-year-old senator’s condition, which read: “The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.” The statement continued, “The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

The news of McCain’s illness rocked Washington DC. Despite the volatile partisan climate in our country, this appears to be one of those times when current and former leaders, from both sides of the aisle, were united with messages of love and support for the senator and his family.