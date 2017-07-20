The Crisis In Flint Explained

Current And Former United States Leaders React To The News Of John McCain’s Brain Cancer

#Internet Reactions #Hillary Clinton #Bill Clinton #Twitter Reactions #Obama #Donald Trump #Twitter
07.20.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

News about John McCain’s updated health condition shocked the country Wednesday evening. What had started out as a procedure to remove a blood clot above his eye apparently became much more serious when his pathology revealed that a brain tumor was associated with the clot. McCain’s doctors subsequently diagnosed it as an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Shortly after the news broke, the Mayo Clinic released a statement on the 80-year-old senator’s condition, which read: “The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.” The statement continued, “The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

The news of McCain’s illness rocked Washington DC. Despite the volatile partisan climate in our country, this appears to be one of those times when current and former leaders, from both sides of the aisle, were united with messages of love and support for the senator and his family.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Hillary Clinton#Bill Clinton#Twitter Reactions#Obama#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSBILL CLINTONdonald trumphillary clintoninternet reactionsjohn mccainObamaTwittertwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP