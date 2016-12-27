Katy Perry And More Started A Taylor Swift Twitter Roast

12.27.16 23 hours ago 3 Comments

Capitol

After spending months campaigning on behalf on Hillary Clinton, it appears as if Katy Perry was able to enjoy some down time with family over Christmas. And like many families this holiday season — the ones who weren’t barely tolerating each other while avoiding politics and downing boozy eggnog, anyway — Perry and her family played the hot new game of 2016, “Pie Face Showdown.”

What is the Pie Face Showdown, you may be wondering? For the uninitiated, here is the product description from Hasbro reads as follows:

The hilarious Pie Face Showdown game brings friends and family together for lots of laugh-out-loud fun. First, players load the arm with whipped cream (not included) or the included sponge. Then each player places their chin on one of the chin rests and at the count of 3, rapidly mashes the button nearest to them, which activates the hand on the throwing arm. The suspense builds as players try to get the arm to move toward their opponent, and when it gets too close to the pie thrower, it’ll spring up, and that player will get creamed! The player who doesn’t get “pie-faced” wins.

Suffice to say, Katy Perry is not great at Pie Face Showdown, as she revealed in an Instagram video post the day after Christmas.

