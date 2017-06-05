Fans React To The Vague But Satisfying ‘Leftovers’ Finale

06.04.17 12 hours ago

HBO

The Leftovers finished off its third and final season on Sunday night in a way that only a Damon Lindelof show could. While the most important answers might not have been provided to the audience (which, to be fair, was never promised) a lot happened for people to absorb in one hour. Alan Sepinwall dug into what all went down and talked to Damon Lindelof about the ending, but fans didn’t wait for explanations to start reacting to the final episode of one of television’s most esoteric and beautiful shows.

While many people decided to let the mystery be as Season 2’s theme song suggested, others weren’t so quick to accept what was on screen as the final answer. Which is what makes the show so special after all – the ability to dig as deep into things as you want or simply let things lie.

After one more title sequence, which returned to the Season 2 music once again, things really got going. It was an episode that spent a significant amount of time on Carrie Coon’s Nora Durst which fans loved.

Around The Web

TAGSDAMON LINDELOFTHE LEFTOVERSthe leftovers finale

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP