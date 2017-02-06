Lena Dunham Tells Howard Stern This Infamous ‘Girls’ Sex Scene Almost Looked Very Different

02.06.17
hannah-adam

HBO

Last week, Girls creator Lena Dunham and executive producer Judd Apatow revealed that there are some sex scenes even HBO — the network that popularized the term “sexposition” — will say no to. Hint: it involves something “arcing through a shot.” Another hint: it rhymes with “bum,” which is one of many things Dunham discussed on Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show. Specifically, the infamous scene in season four where, to quote Allison Williams, “Brian Williams’ daughter gets her salad tossed.”

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Dunham told Stern. “Allison was amazing about it, but what I wrote is that she was getting eaten out from behind… and then, once we were on set, Ebon [Moss-Bachrach, who plays Marnie’s boyfriend-turned-husband-turned-weird ex-husband Desi] made a strong actorly choice to eat her butt instead and motorboat it. We just couldn’t believe it was real.”

And Emmys history was made.

