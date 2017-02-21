Good Morning Britain

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Lindsay Lohan claimed she was “racially profiled” at London’s Heathrow Airport for wearing a headscarf.

The Herbie: Fully Loaded star was flying from Turkey, where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (and to maybe hand out “blue caffeine lemonade” energy drinks), when she was stopped by an airport worker. “She opened my passport,” the actress said, “and saw Lindsay Lohan and started immediately apologizing, but then said, ‘But please take off your headscarf.’ And I did, it’s okay. But what scared me was in that moment — how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

Lohan, who has recently been spotted carrying the Quran (converting to Islam is a “consideration” she’s had), wore the headscarf out of “personal respect” for the Turkish women she encountered. “I was… leaving Turkey,” she said, “and when I see certain people I feel more comfortable acting the same way as the other women — that’s just a personal respect issue for me that I have.”