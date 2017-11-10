The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Louis C.K. Sparked Strong Reactions From Hollywood And The Comedy World

#Twitter Reactions #Louis C.K.
11.09.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Although stories had previously surfaced about Louis C.K.’s alleged behavior, Thursday’s bombshell report in the New York Times placed those claims under a much brighter spotlight. Even before the NYT story arrived, a screening of the comedian’s new film I Love You, Daddy was canceled due to “unexpected circumstances.”

The reaction to Louis C.K. being the subject of five separate sexual misconduct claims has understandably been swift online. A sizeable number of C.K.’s Hollywood and comedy peers weighed in with their thoughts on the allegations leveled at the Louie star. Among the responses was The Good Place creator Mike Schur apologizing for having C.K. as a featured guest star on Parks & Recreation.

“I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him,” wrote Schur on Twitter. “But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.”

Rhea Butcher, Amber Tamblyn and Michael Ian Black were among the voices taking aim at Louis C.K. on Twitter following the NYT piece. As you can see from the responses, sympathy is in relatively short supply for the stand-up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Louis C.K.
TAGSLOUIS C.K.REACTIONSsexual harassmenttwitter reactions

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP