Some of the more prominent (non-politics related) newsworthy things that happened over the course of the past month involved the mid-March winter storm that blasted the Northeast, St. Patrick’s Day, and March Madness. However in this month’s roundup of news bloopers from News Be Funny, it was kids that stole the show.

Of course, we won’t be able to soon forget the now infamous “BBC Dad,” whose adorable children hilariously video-bombed what would have otherwise been a dry and serious discussion about South Korea’s president getting ousted — inspiring a sea of jokes and memes. Then there was also the precocious little girl who informed Brexit proponent Nigel Farage that “my mommy says you hate foreigners,” another little boy who somehow made it onto a weather report only to fart all over the meteorologist, one anchor who was forced to bring her kids with her to work over spring break only to have her little boy wreak havoc on air, and then the crying Northwestern kid, who could not even handle it when the ref made a foul call against his team.

Lastly, a quick shout out to Norfolk’s Black Widow (not that one) who definitely made an impression with his sweet crime-fighting moves. May he still be out there fighting the good fight.