Mark Hamill’s Joker Returns To Inject Trump’s Meryl Streep Criticism With A Villainous Tone

01.14.17

Mark Hamill has been a long-time critic of the president-elect up to this point, but the new year saw the Star Wars actor bring his memorable performance as The Joker into the mix. Given that Matt Oswalt and a few others pointed out how much Trump’s almost daily criticisms on Twitter sound like the ravings on a supervillain, Hamill thought it was only fitting that he give them a voice.

Enter The Trumpster, a weekly dive into Trump’s latest attack on one of his critics that mashes the Joker with the president-elect’s words. The end result is something special given how well Hamill gets into his Joker role. The focus of Hamill’s recording this week is Trump’s response to Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes. He’s already a bit behind given today’s comments, but the final product is worth the wait:

