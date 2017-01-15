Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017

Mark Hamill has been a long-time critic of the president-elect up to this point, but the new year saw the Star Wars actor bring his memorable performance as The Joker into the mix. Given that Matt Oswalt and a few others pointed out how much Trump’s almost daily criticisms on Twitter sound like the ravings on a supervillain, Hamill thought it was only fitting that he give them a voice.

Enter The Trumpster, a weekly dive into Trump’s latest attack on one of his critics that mashes the Joker with the president-elect’s words. The end result is something special given how well Hamill gets into his Joker role. The focus of Hamill’s recording this week is Trump’s response to Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes. He’s already a bit behind given today’s comments, but the final product is worth the wait: