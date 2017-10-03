Amid the news of the mass shooting tragedy in Las Vegas on Monday, Megyn Kelly was bumped by NBC for her hour of Megyn Kelly Today in favor of day-long, in-depth coverage of the massacre. On Tuesday, Kelly was back, and despite the former Fox News host’s claims that she’s “kind of done with politics for now,” the news is kind of hard to ignore, and as such, Kelly hosted a town hall style conversation to discuss the hot button topic of gun control.

Kelly was joined by NBC News special correspondent Tom Brokaw, among others, and towards the end of the segment an audience member had a question for the seasoned journalist about whether or not he thinks wall-to-wall news coverage of these types of tragedies are harmful to those watching at home.

Brokaw answered the question, pulling no punches with his stance on the NRA’s role in preventing gun control. “Well I would say to this audience, and any audience that I appear before these days, we are where we are because of the power of people who wanted these kind of guns and the NRA managed to organize them and get them as a political force in America.”

So the question is,” Brokaw continued, “If you’re not happy with what has happened, your individual obligation as a citizen is to organize on the other side. And that’s possible as well, the NRA has a lot of money, obviously, and if you’re running against the NRA, and a lot of the Western congressional districts for example, you’re portrayed as a traitor to America. You know, you’re not in favor of people having weapons, and that’s after all how the country started — we’re a long way away from that Second Amendment–”

At that point, Kelly bluntly interrupted Brokaw by saying, “Yep. Got it. Gotta leave it at that, Tom.” As Brokaw attempted to finish his thought, Kelly spoke over him thanking the panel, and claiming to be up against a hard break. While that may or may not have been the truth, the manner in which she interrupted him was jarring, and reminiscent of her days at Fox News.